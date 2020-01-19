Watch Conor McGregor at the official UFC 246 after party in Las Vegas

Conor McGregor soaked up the atmosphere of the fans at the official UFC 246 after party in Las Vegas.

The MMA fighter was draped in Irish tri-color on stage at the Encore Beach Club on the Las Vegas Strip and soaked in deafening applause from fans who celebrated the return of the UFC flagship to the Octagon.

McGregor thanked the fans for their support and said that this sealed the win against Donald Cerrone.

Conor McGregor said to the crowd, “What’s going on in Ireland? Thank you for your support.

“Let’s start this party.

“With this support, I won tonight.”

Conor McGregor exudes a certain atmosphere after defeating Donald Cerrone

(Image: Twitter: TysonGoodrich)

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

‘The Notorious’ then raised his arms and looked at the roof when DJ Khaled boomed out of the speakers.

McGregor destroyed Cowboy in 40 seconds during the main event of the UFC 246 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Irishman threw a thundering kick to the left before shooting a series of fierce blows.

The result means that McGregor has become the first person in UFC history to record featherweight, lightweight and welterweight knockouts.

McGregor promised to take Cowboy out before the fight and said he wanted to “round up”.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

He got half of what he wanted by completely annihilating the MMA veteran.

McGregor is expected to continue to fight welterweight, and he doesn’t care who he’s going to compete against when 170-pound winners Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal watched.

After the fight, McGregor said, “I’m going to party tonight, spend time with my family, and then go back to the gym and exercise.

“And any of these little fools can get it.”

Here you can see our Facebook main page.

Our Irish Mirror Sports page – where you can find all your Irish and British sports news – can be found here.

You can also visit our Irish Mirror GAA Sports page.

Irish Mirror’s Twitter account is @IrishMirror, while our sports account is @MirrorSportIE.

You can find our Instagram account here.