Watch Chuck Schumer initiate impeachment in 90 seconds - Mother Jones

At the beginning of the historic impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, Senate Minority Chairman Chuck Schumer spoke of the Senate.

“It is hard to imagine that our democracy will be undermined more than the powers outside our borders to determine the elections from within,” said the New York senator. “It is bad enough for a foreign country to try something like this on your own. It is unimaginably worse if an American president deliberately asks for this and blackmails a foreign country with military aid to help him make the election. “

Schumer then attacked Trump’s oft-repeated claim that Article Two of the Constitution allows him to “do what he wants.”

“We are staring at an erosion of the sacred democratic principles for which our founders have waged a bloody war of independence,” he concluded.

Check out the full address below:

