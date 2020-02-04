WATCH: Bryan Cranston re-enacts Jack Nicholson’s role in “The Shining” in the Super Bowl commercial

In Mountain Dew’s 30-second Super Bowl ad “Breaking Bad” Bryan Cranston went on a terrible rampage, held an ax, just like Jack Nicholson did in the 1980s filming of Stephen Kings Roman The Shining.

Cranston tried to break the door as a black-haired actress Tracee Ellis Ross played the part of Wendy Torrence, who only screamed with a toilet brush in the corner of the bathroom to protect her.

Cranston finally unlocked part of the door and pushed the new drink through and shouted “Heeeere’s Mountain Dew zero!” Ross stopped screaming and slapping Cranston with the toilet brush and took the drink. “I’m thirsty,” she said when Cranston nodded happily.

The funniest and least scary part was at the end of the ad when Cranston took on the role of the two young Grady twins from the 1980 film. He was wearing a blue dress with a pink ribbon in the middle and a flower clip in his hair.

During @SuperBowl I take on two classics: #TheShining and @MountainDew.

We also donate funds to @FilmAid, an organization that helps aspiring filmmakers imagine the next classic. Come on, play with us …

#MTNDEWZeroSugar pic.twitter.com/VI1znsYl2i

– Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) February 2, 2020