Watch Ariana Grande play a thank-you potpourri, then at the Grammys

Ariana Grande is in the running for five Grammy Awards at the ceremony tonight, including a nod to the Album of the Year (her first nomination in one of the “big four” categories). Before the big reveal, Grande went on stage for a performance of three songs Thanks U, then. Opening with an orchestral interpretation in the moonlight on “imagine”, she then traveled the stage for a luxurious and pink plush set to take “7 rings” (drawing its full value from the royalties she sends to Rogers & Hammerstein ). She then concluded the performance by taking “thank you u, then” – and taking of herring. See pictures of her set below.

Last year, Grande canceled her scheduled Grammy performance following a disagreement with show producer Ken Ehrlich. “I kept my mouth shut, but now you’re lying about me,” Grande wrote on Twitter. “I can organize an overnight performance and you know that, Ken. It was when my creativity and my personal expression were stifled by you that I decided not to attend. ”