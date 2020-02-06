Watch: Anxious journalist shouts while a snake touches the microphone around her neck

A journalist’s life can be risky and demanding. From being honest in their businesses to revealing a corrupt politician or even turning a snake around the neck, the profession needs bravery.

In a recent incident, a video from a reporter shows that she became terrified when a snake draping around her shoulders began to attack her microphone.

Channel 9 Wagga Wagga reporter, Sarah Cawte, was astonished when the sliding began to play.

The journalist went there for a package on snake safety and agreed to put one of the reptiles on her, she told today.

However, the snake decided to bite into her microphone. Explaining, she said, “I was scared because my hand was so close to the microphone. It was very scary.”

Recalling the terrible moments, she said her cameraman and the snake trader “just stood there” and thought the episode was “hilarious”.

Cawte added that as soon as she got the shot, she asked the handler to get the reptile off her.

The freaky video went viral online and was shared by various news portals and Twitter users.

An Australian reporter screamed after a snake was draped around her shoulders and repeatedly hit her microphone. For more world news, visit: https://t.co/ykoGZFWgr8 pic.twitter.com/Npm6uYMG5i

– Sky News (@SkyNews) February 6, 2020

Here’s how Twitterati responded to the terrifying incident.

NO .. I repeat .. NO MONEY, want me to do that

– Charlotte (@charlotteukcity) 6 February 2020

like new ways to die … pic.twitter.com/QmAce1z3IV

– Life (@ Mmakwen66969101) February 6, 2020

Brave girl

– Logiebear (@ Douglogan14) February 6, 2020

Isn’t that thing toxic?

– ismail ismail (@ ismaili89226790) February 6, 2020

Is that a sort of adder!? They are toxic, right?

– Dijon (@dijonishere) 6 February 2020

What provided more entertainment was that the reporter had to provide the rules, “snakes are more afraid of you”. Well, don’t guess it.

And she says’ snakes are more afraid of you …

– Zielony (@Zielonyornot) February 6, 2020

The absolute irony

– Let me introduce myself as … ℝℕℤ (@ D0ntGetItTwiStd) February 6, 2020

Many greeted her professionalism and demanded that she get a pay raise.

She had some unreal compositions when it was time to do her job! #professionality

– SAUNDERS (@LwandoSaunders) 6 February 2020

Wow what a professional that she really tackled

– Deanie smith (@ deanies42) February 6, 2020

Brave woman. Deserves a pay raise and a bonus.

– Atif Ishaque (@atifishaqueMO) 6 February 2020

