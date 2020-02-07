Watch an emotional Hoda Kotb finally get her hero Oprah Winfrey

On Friday, co-host today Hoda Kotb a dream fulfilled: Meeting Oprah Winfrey.

The TV mogul greeted her with a big hug at the NBC morning show on Friday as she joined her and co-host Jenna Bush Hager to celebrate the new live audience studio of the program. Kotb became very emotional and saw tears disappear. She seemed to respect her idol when she later reached for her hand while they all sat down. (Watch video)

“OK, I only need a moment,” said Kotb. “Do you all feel that you just need a moment? I feel like I need a moment.”

“This is so much fun, boys,” Winfrey said. “I’m so happy to be here.”

Kotb can thank Hager for the long-awaited meeting; she drove the idea to Winfrey during her Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour last month ..

“I said to her,” You know, my intention for the new year was to see you again … but Hoda never met you, “Hager told page six in comments posted Tuesday. “And she said,” Well, we’re going to let that happen. ” I wrote her a letter (thanks) for starting her tour with us and said, “There is always a place if you ever want to come,” and then we had a phone call and I sent wine to her entire team for help with this interview. I sent flowers. “

“Wine is the key to everything,” Hager added.

On Monday, Hager surprised Kotb with the news that Winfrey would be on-air at the end of the week.

Winfrey told her on Friday’s show: “You have demonstrated this.”

“I tried to manifest it, but really, all I wanted was this moment,” said Hager, gesturing to Kotb and Winfrey.

“Thank you,” said Kotb.

“I wanted this moment,” said Hager.

Kotb and Winfrey then shared a hug.

“Thank you. I can’t tell you, Oprah, I feel like I’ve been in this business for 100 years … you know when people say,” You mean too much to me “, but they never met you and I know that it may seem a little weird, but this is really one of those moments for me, “Kotb said.

Winfrey gained fame in the 1980s with her syndicated daytime talk show The Oprah Winfrey Show, which was broadcast for 25 years until 2011. She later launched her own cable network, EIGEN, and continues to regularly interview guests.

“I’ve looked at you over the years, I’ve seen you lift people,” Kotb told Winfrey. “There are only a few people on earth who you want to imitate in our company. I have seen you, hold the hearts of people in your hand and I remember that I thought, how does she do that? And you did it like that” one way that it was always so tender and real, and the fact that you are sitting here on this day is really a bit astonishing. “

“I mean, I’m 55 or 56, nobody knows,” she joked. ‘What does it matter. But that doesn’t matter. It just shows you, the child in you that is still inside when you walk through the door. “

