Watch a man frightening Langurs at Ashirtabad Airport in a bear’s dress: video

A recent document, submitted by Chief Pramod Sawant in the state legislative assembly during the current budget session, indicated that at least ten civilian aircraft landing or taking off at Goa’s Dabolim International Airport face dangers with birds or stray dogs near the runway.

Not only Gujarat, airports around the world have reported accidents by stray animals on the runway and the authorities are taking extreme measures to remove this fear. Now, a recent video tweeted by ANI show and airport official at Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad dressed in “bear costume” to chase langurs on the terrain.

Bear is known as a natural enemy of monkeys and as seen in the video, the tactic can be seen in favor of the airport authorities.

Regarding the Goa airport, since January 1, 2014 there have been 224 terror movements with civil flights, most with eagles, pigeons, kites, owls, crows, even peacocks and stray dogs near the runway, state data submitted to the government by the Indian navy, from which the airport operates.

In November 2019, a MiG-29K fighter jet had crashed shortly after taking off from Goa airport after a bird attack.

In September last year, stray dogs forced an Air Asia flight to Delhi to abort the start after the air traffic control personnel had seen stray dogs on the runway.

In August 2019, an Air India flight, while trying to land at Dabolim overnight, was also forced to abort the landing after the pilot saw stray dogs swaying on the runway.

