Watch: 3-year-old ‘Dil Hai Chota Sa’ singing with father on stage wins hearts on internet

In a recent heart-warming incident, a 3-year-old show accompanied her father on stage to sing the Hindi song “Dil hai chota sa” with confidence and joy.

A viral video from the same shows, Veda Agarwal waddled on stage with her father, who sang the song from the 1992 Tamil film Roja. It was then, when little Veda insisted that she was allowed to come to her father’s.

As the musicians started the tune again, Veda began to sing excitedly as she moved across the stage.

The video was shared on Twitter by Veda’s mother, Megha Agarwal, who said, “My 3+ year old daughter and her father are performing together for the first time. Please bless her.”

My 3+ year old daughter and her father perform together for the first time. Bless her 🙏 # DilHainChotaSa @arrahman @anandmahindra @hvgoenka @SrBachchan @narendramodi @akshaykumar @mangeshkarlata @shreyaghoshal @Singer_kaushiki @ShekharRavjiani pic.twitter.com/ZfvtingtTD

– Megha Agarwal (@ Meghmadhav21) 4 February 2020

The clip also received a lot of praise for Veda, with Indian businessman Harsh Goenka also saying “Lovely”.

Sweet

– Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) 4 February 2020

Super excellent 👌👌 plz share the full video … God bless her !!

– #Badfellas (@Retrobabaji) 5 February 2020

I had no reason to smile. When I saw this video, I have a big smile on my face. Can I share this video on my What’s app?

– Ashish Bhatt (@ Ashishbhatt360) February 5, 2020

Very moving … Megha ji & Madhav ji Well done # Veda bitiya Enchanting moment … कमाॅन गाईज़ 😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/rKG56TKGQ7

– सूर्यवंशी 🇮🇳 (@ Suryavanshi8888) February 6, 2020

Watched the entire video. She does snacks but is still focused on singing, which is a very good sign and your husband also sings well. 😊

– Aashi (@ aashi_845) 5 February 2020

Oh! Such a great baby and her faith in singing … I wish her all the best. God bless her. जै श्री कृष्ण। 🙏🙏

– KISHAN (@friendlykishan) 4 February 2020

So damn cute little angel “lots of love”

– Anu Mathur🇮🇳 (@ AnuMathur19) 5 February 2020

