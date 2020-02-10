Washington Redskins is said to hire the first Black Woman Assistant Coach in NFL history

The NFL was founded 100 years ago this year, but has never had a black woman as a full-time coach or assistant coach. Jennifer King is about to change, according to reports.

According to The Athletic, the Washington Redskins are planning to turn King into an assistant coach. Nameless sources told the online sports publication that King would return to work with head coach Ron Rivera after he had been a coaching intern for him in 2017. Last year she was the offensive assistant at Dartmouth College.

“Part of it, it’s all about the fan base,” Rivera told ESPN in 2018 about a woman who becomes a coordinator or head coach. “It is also familiar with the mothers who understand the game. It is important because they really have control over whether their children are going to play. This is something that needs to be developed. It helps us in many ways. It also shows that everyone has a chance deserves. ”

In 2019 Rivera spoke specifically about King: “(Her) knowledge of the game was impressive. It is a double standard when it comes to sports with women and men. She has experienced what we have experienced. It is different learning through the book and actually play and really go through it – understand how players feel when they hurt and don’t hurt when they are frustrated. “

If she became part of the Redskins staff, King would be the fourth woman in general to be a full-time coach. The others include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Lori Locust (assistant defensive line coach), and Maral Javadifar (assistant strength and condition coach) together with the San Francisco 49ers’ Katie Sowers (offensive assistant).

