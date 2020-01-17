President Donald Trump berated his top military officers at a Pentagon meeting in 2017, calling them “lots of dope and babies” and telling them “you’re all losers,” says book to be released by two journalists. from the Washington Post.

The stormy meeting of July 20, 2017 has already been reported – including the response from the secretary of state at the time, Rex Tillerson, to his official American colleagues, in which he declared that the president was a “fool.” However , “A Very Stable Genius” by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker reveal more extraordinary details about the meeting, including the barrage of insults from the President against his senior military leadership.

Tillerson, then Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, then Director of the National Economic Council, Gary Cohn, wished at the meeting to explain to the President the importance of America’s key alliances for national security. They feared that Trump’s proposals would threaten America’s position in the world, the Post reported.

Using numerous visual aids in an attempt to maintain Trump’s interest, the three men briefed the President on US deployments, bases and embassies around the world and the value of trade deals to strengthen the national security of United States, reported the Post.

But at the briefing, at which the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other senior military officials attended, Trump asked for an explanation of why the United States did not win in Afghanistan, calling it a “losing war,” according to an excerpt from the book and published in the Washington Post on Friday. He frequently interrupted the briefing to oppose American policy, such as the Iranian nuclear deal and the NATO alliance, the Post reported.

“You are all losers. You no longer know how to win,” said the commander-in-chief to meeting attendees, according to the Post’s quote in the book.

From there, the president’s tirade continued, Trump saying to military officials, “I would not go to war with you.”

“You are a bunch of dope and babies,” he said in the room, according to the Post excerpt.

The book said that those in the room were shocked and stunned by the president’s remarks, some were considering leaving the meeting, and one was worried: “What would our worst opponents think if they knew he was saying that?”

Participants described Vice President Mike Pence, who was also present at the meeting, as silent, “frozen like a statue” and “a guy from the wax museum” during Trump’s lashes, according to the excerpt from delivered.

Tillerson, however, spoke: “Mr. President, you are totally wrong. None of this is true. “

Post excerpt, after the meeting ended and Trump left, Tillerson told a group of confidants, “He’s an idiotic moron,” a now infamous comment first reported in 2017 by NBC News. .

A senior official quoted in the book said of the briefing: “Not only did it not have the desired effect, but he dug his heels and pushed him further down the spectrum, further strengthening his views . “

Tillerson was fired in March 2018. Mattis resigned in December 2018 over plans for Trump’s plan to withdraw troops from Syria. In his resignation letter, Mattis said the president deserves a chief of defense closer to his views on “America first,” and he stressed the importance of American alliances. Cohn resigned in March 2018 after a disagreement with Trump over steel and aluminum prices.