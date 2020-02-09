Washington Post: The White House budget would not eliminate the deficit in the next 10 years

The White House is preparing to present a budget that will not be able to address the federal deficit in the next 10 years. This emerges from a summary of the plan reviewed by the Washington Post.

Instead, White House officials intend to say that their budget proposal will close the deficit by 2035, the Post reported and set a schedule that would miss President Donald Trump’s repeated vows to remove the federal deficit after eight years in office.

The Wall Street Journal reported for the first time that the president is expected to publish a $ 4.8 trillion budget plan.

The proposed budget will be announced after the U.S. budget deficit widened to over $ 1 trillion in 2019. It is the first time since 2012 that the country has exceeded this threshold in a calendar year.

And the deficit has continued to grow, due in part to tax cuts and a two-year budget deal that has driven federal spending under Trump up. It has grown to $ 984 billion at the end of last fiscal year, compared to $ 665 billion in its first term in 2017. Typically, large budget deficits widen during the economic downturn – but the US economy is expanding and unemployment is at 50 -year low.

According to the newspaper, the budget proposal, which is expected to be released on Monday, will require $ 2 billion in home protection funds for the southern US border wall – billions less than Congress previously agreed to. The plan also includes cuts of around $ 2 trillion for “non-defense discretionary programs” that do not include Medicare or social security, the Post said.

The plan is also expected to include a net 5% reduction in domestic discretionary spending, which will include budget cuts for disease control and prevention centers. A person who was informed of the budget informed the post that the Department of Education’s budget would be cut by $ 6 billion.

Government debt accelerated after the 2008 financial crisis when Congress and the Obama administration approved stimulus packages to keep the economy alive.

Debt began to smooth out at the start of Trump’s tenure, but recovered again as the tax cuts adopted in late 2017 took effect and the drastically reduced corporate tax rate lowered the Treasury’s revenue.

As a candidate, Trump promised to “get rid of public debt” and told the Post in 2016 that he could “free the US from debt” over a period of eight years.