Washington Capitals reach good deal with Nicklas Backstrom

There are certain molds of players in the NHL that are quite rare and hard to find. A franchise goalkeeper or an elite man make good examples. But there is another staple for each team that will always remain a focal point – the multi-purpose, two-way center. Nicklas Backstrom is just that and has been widely rewarded with his new flashy contract (five years / $ 9.2 million per year) by the Washington Capitals. But, Backstrom hasn’t been the only 200-foot middleman to sign a big deal in the past two seasons. Other teams understood the importance of this asset and clearly prioritized locking their own versions of their skills. The question we will endeavor to answer is: who came out on top with the best overall value for his signature?

Nicklas Backstrom, Washington Capitals Center (AP Photo / Chris O’Meara)

The criteria we are going to use will focus on players with a structure similar to Backstrom. This means that players within four years of his age and with a salary above $ 7 million. Centers that have signed since July 1, 2018 (and meet the other criteria):

Matt Duchene – 7 years old / $ 8 million

Joe Pavelski – 3 years / $ 7 million

Blake Wheeler – 5 years / $ 8.25 million

Logan Couture – 8 years / $ 8 million

Backstrom vs. Matt Duchene

At 32, Backstrom was the embodiment of consistency for the Capitals. Four consecutive seasons of 20 goals and more, six in a row with 70 points and more, and it’s the first season he’s been a player less since 2013-2014 (currently minus 3). His chemistry with Alex Ovechkin is from another world, and his presence in the two special team units makes him irreplaceable. There is an obvious reason why the early Capitals gave priority to concluding their contract as early as possible in 2020.

At 29, Matt Duchene is already in his fourth NHL squad. This shows his value with the teams he represents. Duchene has not been a positive player since 2014-2015 and has struggled for the most part since joining the Nashville Predators. His 10 goals are tied for seventh on the team and his 31 points put him on the pace for 56 points this season.

Nashville Predators Center Matt Duchene (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Its lack of consistency is one of the main reasons the Predators are sixth in their division and are far from the playoff spots. At a cap of $ 8 million, it’s just not the same type of value that Backstrom provides to D.C. and causes concern given the longevity of his tenure (under contract up to 36 years).

Winner: Nicklas Backstrom

Backstrom vs. Joe Pavelski

Everyone in the hockey world was a little worried when Joe Pavelski ended up leaving California for the Dallas Stars. There is always a big question mark when a guy leaves his longtime franchise for a new opportunity. This anxiety has proven to be justified as Pavelski is having a terrible start to his term in Dallas. In 48 games this season, he has scored 8 goals and 19 points and has lost the confidence of the coaching staff. To put this into perspective, Pavelski is seventh on the team in terms of goals and points (Esa Lindell is ahead of him).

Dallas Stars Center Joe Pavelski (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

“Little Joe” will be 36 this summer and the Stars have reached $ 7 million for two more seasons. This contract is probably heading in the direction of the “bust” as it moves further and further from its goal of 38 goals for 2018-2019. To stack, Roope Hintz and Denis Gurianov continue to prove that they deserve the first six minutes and slow down the veteran’s record. The Stars’ intentions were positive, but Backstrom got another comparison win considering its value for a successful franchise.

Winner: Nicklas Backstrom

Backstrom vs. Blake Wheeler

Backstrom’s winning streak ends with big Blake Wheeler. One year older than Backstrom, Wheeler was sentenced to the same sentence for almost $ 1 million less a year. The Winnipeg Jets rely heavily (to put it mildly) on Mark Scheifele and Wheeler, and the No. 26 is able to perform various functions. He has posted two consecutive 91-point seasons, plays in both special teams and is able to bounce easily between center and wing. His art of playing has always been on display, as he led the NHL in assists in 2017-2018 and finished third in 2018-2019.

Blake Wheeler – Winnipeg Jets, March 10, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The other attribute that stands out from Wheeler is his physicality. Not only does he produce more than the other players in this article, but he is the only one to dominate the body. When Wheeler is on the ice, the other teams know what he can do, with or without the puck. With only Connor McDavid and Nikita Kucherov in total assists in the past three seasons, Wheeler claimed the best overall value in this game.

Winner: Blake Wheeler

Wheeler vs. Logan Couture

Logan Couture is one of the most complete players in the National Hockey League, but an eight-year term? His annual ceiling ($ 8 million) is very reasonable, but his new contract signed him at 37. That means the San Jose Sharks are really paying him hoping for four or five strong seasons before his game falls. It’s a tough bet. Couture has fought injuries throughout his career and has only played 82 games once (2014-15). Last season was a career year for Couture, who racked up 70 points alongside Pavelski and Brent Burns’ dominant game, so you can understand why the Sharks pointed it out for a big deal.

Logan Couture of the San Jose Sharks (AP Photo / Josie Lepe)

This season has been difficult for Couture, who has 36 points in 45 games and the Sharks are third from the bottom of the Western Conference. Recently, he suffered another injury that broke his ankle, which will take approximately six weeks to heal. If he really wants to win this deal, he will have to get back in shape and raise his game with Pavelski in Dallas and Joe Thornton preparing for retirement. Blake Wheeler is still one of the best in the game and has the Winnipeg Jets just outside of the playoff picture in the toughest division in the NHL. He wins in this battle and wins the crown for the best contractual value in the group!

Winner: Logan Couture

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYyMHAfmLz0 (/ integrated)

It is easy to provide a 20/20 overview after the contracts have been in place for a while, but at the moment it is much more difficult to predict how a signature will go. NHL teams understand the importance of finding quality centers, so there are times when it’s not really a decision. Pay the man all you need and hope for the best. Looking at these five individuals, it is clear that some decisions go better than others and that value only becomes certain after playing all the cards.