Washing your clothes in a machine actually stifles the ocean

From the polar ice cap to the Mariana Trench 10 kilometers under the waves, synthetic microfibers spit out by household washing machines pollute oceans everywhere.

The world has been woken up in the past year by the scourge of single-use plastic, from bottles and straws to ear sticks and disposable bags, resulting in legislation to restrict or prohibit its use in dozens of countries.

Much of this visible debris swings into the sea, where it gathers on huge floating islands called gyres, confuses wildlife in the wild from turtles to terns, and hangs in water like dead jellyfish.

But an important source of marine pollution – microscopic pieces of polyester, nylon and acrylic – has so far largely gone unnoticed, experts say.

Most people don’t realize it, but “most of our clothing is made of plastic,” said Imogen Napper, a researcher at the University of Plymouth.

“We wash our clothes regularly, and hundreds of thousands of fibers come loose per wash,” she told AFP, “this could be one of the most important sources of plastic pollution in the environment.”

“How do we delete something so small?” She added.

A 2015 report from the Ellen McArthur Foundation estimated that half a million tons of microfibers leach waterways each year, with 53 million tons of new textiles produced annually.

The average family in the United States and Canada releases more than 500 million microfibers into the environment every year, according to the Ocean Wise organization.

– Buy fewer clothes –

The vast majority of these tiny pieces of textile – whether or not synthetic – are intercepted during water treatment, but almost 900 tons end up in the ocean.

In less developed countries, however, many more of those particles will not be intercepted, which contributes to the flow of plastic that flows into the sea.

Microplastics, say marine biologists, are almost certainly just as harmful to microscopic sea creatures as thin sachets for sea turtles.

But forensic evidence is hard to find, explains Peter Ross, co-author of the Ocean Wise report.

“The evidence is disappearing quickly, with weak or dead microorganisms eaten by other species,” he explained.

Recent research has focused on reducing the volume of micro-pollution shed when we wash clothes – in addition to the obvious step of simply washing less often.

“When you do the laundry, you can reduce the impact by lowering the temperature – textiles of more than 30 degrees Celsius are easier to break down,” says Laura Diaz Sanchez, a campaigner for the NGO Plastic Soup Foundation.

“Liquid detergent is better than powder, which has a scrubbing effect,” she added. “Do not use a dryer.”

Buying less clothing is also important: studies have shown that the first time washing releases the vast majority of microfibers.

“This is something we can stop,” Mojca Zupan, founder of the Slovenian startup PlanetCare, insisted.

“Your car has filters, your washing machine should have them,” she said, explaining how the person who makes them – approved by the Plastic Soup Foundation – installs themselves. “Every machine made from now on must be neutral to the environment.”

There are other washing gadgets that make environmental claims, some of which are disputed.

Spiky washing balls – self-made from plastic – and net bags to hold a load are also promoted as environmentally-friendly accessories for use in dryers.

“It can be useful to stop major complications, but it doesn’t do anything for small fibers,” said Francesca de Falco, a researcher at the Institute for Polymers, Composites and Biomaterials in Italy.

Bottom line? There are no miracle solutions. “The only thing would be not to wear any clothing at all,” said Sanchez.

The best approach to address the problem is with individual solutions tailored to each step of the process – garment factory, washing and treatment facilities, de Falco said.

Every synthetic material has properties, such as the way it is woven, that can have an impact.

In an effort to do it better, some brands are working with scientists to test clothing that is particularly susceptible to the rejection of microplastics such as down jackets and stretch T-shirts.

Are natural fibers the answer? Experts say not that simple. For example, cotton requires huge amounts of water and pesticide when grown.

“Switching to natural alternatives is not really the answer because it can be very expensive and they have their own environmental problems,” Napper said.

“We live in a ‘fast fashion’ culture – when you consider how much we actually buy, it’s pretty scary.”

