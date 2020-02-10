Was the rate of Megastar Rajinikanth reduced by half after the failure of Darbar?

The mega star Rajinikanth enjoys stardom like no other actor! But when his last outing, Darbar directed by AR Murugadoss sank at the box office, reports began to make rounds about the credibility of the box office of the actors being questioned. But what is a bigger surprise is that the reports have been making rounds on the fees of veteran actors that were reduced to half of their original for their next outing.

Sun Pictures, which will finance the Tamil exit still without a Rajinikanth title, has asked the mega star to reconsider its fees after the Darbar debacle. Hindustan Times has quoted a certain source saying: “Maran met Rajinikanth on the sets of his new movie last week. After Darbar’s failure, Maran asked Rajinikanth to reduce his salary and, when the latter was surprised by the decision, Maran was even ready to archive the project. After much deliberation, Rajinikanth agreed to reduce his salary by half. After receiving Rs 118 million (including GST) from Darbar, Sun Pictures offered to pay Rs 58 million (including GST). “



It is said that Darbar has suffered a loss of Rs 70 million becoming one of the biggest failures of the superstar career so far. With actors like Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in key roles, Darbar saw Rajinikanth play the role of an angry cop who is ready to avenge his daughter.

Meanwhile, the still untitled film funded by Sun Pictures will feature Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu and Meena in key roles. According to reports, the film is based on rural settings and will be an action drama adventure.

