Was Rashami Desai really bankrupt as Arhaan Khan said? The truth revealed

A lot of noise was made when Arhaan Khan claimed that Rashami Desai was bankrupt during her period at Bigg Boss 13. At this, the actress silently agreed, but her eyebrows raised. Although his family members, including Brother Gaurav Desai, and the mother denied the claim, one wondered if it was his relationship with Khan that enforced it. However, it seems that the truth is out now.

Amid all the controversies surrounding the relationship of Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai, his manager has now come to light to nullify all the claims of the actor. In addition, with all legitimate reasons, actress manager Dil Se Dil Tak has also claimed that if Rashami sits at home today, she has enough finances to be able to live for the next 10 years.

It all happened when Rashami’s mother along with her manager, Santosh, celebrated the actress’s birthday in front of Bigg Boss’s house with the media. When asked about the ‘bankruptcy’ comment, his manager spoke about his financial status in a conversation with Pinkvilla saying: “Rashami and I have been working together since 2013. About bankruptcy, even if Rashami stops working today, to The next 10 years she can’t go bankrupt. For someone who owns a flat in a high-end building in Mumbai, he has four more vehicles. The time that Arhaan mentioned (where he was supposedly bankrupt), he had two luxury cars that were alone. Yes, I can say that I was in a space where I was not working on television. She was not receiving her large monthly checks. It can be said that he took a break of 4 to 5 months, which each actor takes, which was his choice. Despite that she had been doing events. She is the queen of events in the world of television. She is well even during her sabbatical.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 is only 2 days from its end. How do you think he will win this season?

