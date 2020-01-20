Was it the right decision to do without David Backes?

The Boston Bruins recently waived veteran striker David Backes, with the expectation that the 36-year-old will report to the Providence Bruins.

The decision was undoubtedly brave; The Boston Bruins, like many other NHL teams, are proud to make decisions that experienced players like David Backes value more than the requirement to take the bus.

It’s obvious that it’s a decision the Boston Bruins didn’t want to make, as they openly admit they didn’t offer him a $ 6 million a year contract in 2016. The mere fact that this did not happen now shows how little they wanted to do it.

The fact is that David Backes did not meet the team’s expectations and the Boston Bruins needed a place on the squad. Given the current spark that Karson Kuhlman gave the team, it’s not hard to understand why downing Backes was the right move.

While it’s somewhat unprecedented; The Maple Leafs did something similar to Brooks Spawning, but it was different from having just gotten him a job instead of having him in the organization for a long time.

The Los Angeles Kings have also recently given up Ilya Kovalchuk; again it was different when they bought him from his contract.

Asking a veteran like David Backes to ride the bus is undoubtedly a kick in the teeth when it comes to the individual pride of the player. The Boston Bruins may have hoped that this led to the announcement of the retirement, which has got them off the hook financially.

Instead, David Backes seems to be like the pro for Providence Bruins and tries to win back a place at the big club. Perhaps it is the fact that Boston still allows him to cancel his assigned NHL All-Star.

This step cries out for feelings of guilt for the waiver. Everything is realistic in the Boston Bruins front office team. They were the ones who signed the five-year, $ 30 million contract.

At the time, Backes had been through a 45-point campaign and previously had more than 50 points in a row.

It’s fair to see why he was given decent dollars. The crux of the matter has, however, been distributed for some time. In the first two years in Boston, it dropped into the 30 point range before completely falling off the cliff.

You can’t really blame the player for accepting the contract at that point. I also doubt that he himself expects his skills to become less useful as quickly as they do. However, the fact is that the game runs much faster these days.

Unfortunately, at least on ice, he had become something of an anchor for the team. It is clear that he had an impact in the changing room and was definitely a character person among the teammates. Not a big surprise since he’s a former NHL team captain for the St. Louis Blues.

Patrice Bergeron on David Backes: “The impact he has had on and off the ice since his arrival, the leadership he has brought with him … he was a big part of the mentality we built here.” We wish him all the best. We will miss him. “Pic.twitter.com/E3UKJZgpez

– Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 17, 2020

Waiving him saves the Boston Bruins $ 1 million in salary caps, giving them a little more leeway in scheduling. It leaves a somewhat ugly aftertaste, but that’s the nature of the hockey business.

With a bit of luck, thanks to the time he spent with Providence, he can equip our next generation of Boston Bruins players with years of experience in the NHL.

Who knows; The downgrade may trigger a revival of his career, and the AHL turns out to be perfect for him to rediscover his scoring touch and possibly offer an in-house wildcard rental for what is hopefully a longer play-off run.

The wrong decision No, just a difficult decision to make.