Warriors will update the status of Stephen Curry on March 1

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sport

Time is running out for bottom-feeding Golden State Warriors to get dual MVP Stephen Curry back in the fold.

Curry has been out since the fifth game of the season after having a broken hand against the Phoenix Suns.

Although the observatory has noted that he is coming back this season, it seems to make little sense to get him back. Golden State will face the Suns on Wednesday with an NBA worst record of 12-42.

Despite this, it seems that Curry could at least make a cameo as the season approaches its end. Head coach Steve Kerr commented on Wednesday that they will give another update on the status of Curry on 1 March.

Steve Kerr said the Warriors will give an update on Stephen Curry on March 1.

– Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) 12 February 2020

March was the target date for Curry to return. It remains to be seen whether the Warriors change the dynamics here in the middle of a lost season. However, there is little risk of further injury when it comes to said hand.

With Curry for the vast majority of the season and fellow star Klay Thompson offside since he ripped his ACL in last year’s NBA Finals, this was seen as an interim year for the Warriors. It can be good for the team to let Curry rest for the rest of the season.

On the other hand, the recent acquisition of Andrew Wiggins can change this. The buyer of Golden State will probably want to see how Wiggins and Curry work together before the summer strikes.