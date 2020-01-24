Warriors Trade Center Willie Cauley-Stein at Mavericks

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sport

The Golden State Warriors have reportedly sent Center Willie Cauley-Stein to the Dallas Mavericks with a trade, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that the Warriors are sending a second-round goal (from Utah) to Dallas.

The Mavericks have reportedly been on the market for a tall man since losing Dwight Powell to an end-of-season injury.

Cauley-Stein scored an average of 23 minutes per game, 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per night.