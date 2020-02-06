Warriors trade Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III for 76ers

Photo: John McCoy / Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors send Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III. According to Adrian Wojnarowski in return for the draft compensation to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philadlephia has taken over Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks from Golden State. Philadelphia sent the warriors a draft compensation.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

The draft compensation the warriors receive contains three tips for the second round in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Sixers are sending Warriors a second round in 2020 via Dallas and a second round in 2021 via Denver and a second round in 2022 via Toronto, the league source ESPN said. https://t.co/Yz4gqhUoj5

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Burks and Robinson were excluded from the Warriors’ game against the Brooklyn Nets tonight, pending the expectation that they would be traded.

Both players provide the 76 with the much needed points and shots.

Burks has had a career year in which he averages 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game and shoots 37.5 percent out of three points.

Robinson has also had a career year, averaging 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, while shooting 40.0 percent from three points.

The 76s are also working on other trades to create the roster spots needed to add Burks and Robinson.

Sixties are working on additional trades to create roster spots needed to add Burks and Robinson III, the league sources told ESPN. Without a deal before the 3:00 p.m. ET, Philadelphia will be without two players.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020