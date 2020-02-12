Warriors head coach Steve Kerr provides information about Stephen Curry

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 30: Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors reacts after being injured against the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 , (Nhat V. Meyer / Bay Area News Group)

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr briefed on the status of superstar Stephen Curry, who is recovering from a hand injury.

“He jumped into some of our non-contact, offensive 5vs-0 stuff. But he’s coming over. I think we’ll have another update on March 1st, a more thorough update.

But everything is going smoothly right now and he’s just trying to build his conditioning base and keep getting better, ”said Kerr of The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

Kerr added that there were no plans to get Curry into contract practice before March 1st. Curry is still being rehabilitated by the operation to repair a broken hand that he had suffered in October.