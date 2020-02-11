Warrior actress Unsung Elakshi Gupta shows the film for children with special abilities

With its splendid success, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has won a high share. Now, Elakshi Gupta, who marked his Bollywood debut with the film, attended an exclusive screening of the film in Akola, Maharashtra. The screening was organized for children with special abilities who are deaf and dumb.

All income generated by the evaluation will be used for the improvement of children. Elakshi embraced the event with his presence and shared his experiences with them. She attended the event in a dark blue sari from Varelli.

Often, the highly successful films win a good amount, but very few actors and filmmakers decide to do their part for society, one of those gems is Elakshi Gupta, she took an initiative to help children with special abilities in a way entertaining

His gesture has won hearts everywhere. I was overwhelmed by the love she received in the screening. Those innocent smiles and bright eyes are the main reason for this memorable initiative.

On the professional front, Elakshi is ready with surprises for her fans, as she will soon announce her next Bollywood project. Meanwhile, Elakshi played the role of Soyrabai with Sharad Kelkar, aka Shivaji Maharaj in Tanhaji.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior featured Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Kajol in key roles.

