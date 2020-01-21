Warren wants the task force to investigate the Trump administration

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Elizabeth Warren announces that she will set up a federal task force to investigate corruption during the Trump administration if she is elected president.

The Massachusetts Senator released a plan on Tuesday that, according to her government campaign after President Donald Trump, will “restore integrity and competence.” She said the task force would be set up within the Department of Justice and officials from the previous government would “be held responsible for illegal activities.” She also said she would ask all of Trump’s political candidates to resign and void any federal contracts that “arose” as a result of the corruption. “

After two weeks, Warren is seen as the frontrunner in this state and is in close coordination with Vermont’s Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden and former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg. All four have long condemned corruption in the Trump administration, but Warren’s proposal is trying to create a plan for the targeted withdrawal of Trump’s influence if she wins her party’s nomination and November parliamentary elections.

Trump fought for the Republican President’s nomination in 2016 with a promise to free Washington from corruption and “drain the swamp”. He claims that he succeeded.

Presidents can exercise broad powers over the federal government through executive measures, including the creation of task forces. However, any investigation can be delegated to the Attorney General of the new government.

Warren’s campaign focuses on advocating major structural changes in the country’s political and economic system, but her plan to redesign the federal bureaucracy is more focused on direct government logistics. As part of this, the Senator promised that her cabinet will consist of at least 50% women or non-binary people and that she will announce all of her positions by December 1, less than a month after election day. She said that her administration will fill all senior and middle positions in the White House by the day she takes office next January.

Warren also vows not to employ current lobbyists in their administration. She says that former corporate lobbyists have a six-year “reflection period” and non-corporate lobbyists have a two-year reflection period.

