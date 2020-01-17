Iowa City, Iowa – Ann Stromquist followed this week’s democratic presidential debate like the researcher she is. She carefully studied the candidates’ responses and looked for a way to make a final decision between the support of Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren when Iowa holds the nation’s first caucus in a few weeks.

She didn’t find it. Not in the more than two hours of discussions about political differences, and certainly not in the comment Warren sent to her in 2018 – an argument that scolded this Iowan.

“What I think about the argument is: Overcome it,” said the 76-year-old Stromquistin, who is out to help Warren when she and her retired professor, husband, on the University of Iowa campus in the Meet near their home February 3. “It’s not a big deal for me. Let’s talk about the future. ”

The clash has resulted in day-to-day fights among the most focused activists aimed at changing the race and sometimes ugly exchanges of social media between the camps. But it seems to have landed among the Iowa progressives with a thud. In interviews across the state, the Democrats wearily described that it was anywhere from “no big deal” to “invented Kerfuffle”. Few said it would stick to caucus day.

The response, or lack of an answer, reflects an undercurrent that has been observed throughout the Democratic nomination race, perhaps especially in serious Iowa: Democrats are not in the mood to wage an intra-party struggle.

It’s a mood that voters often say, even when responding to attack ads that get direct hits. But this time, many Democrats said that Trump’s years of ridicule and attribution had made them tired of malice. They seem to be looking for a kindler, a gentler primary, and they get it. So far, there have been few signs of the sharp-edged movements that have marked other nomination battles, and party leaders seem to be doing their best to keep an eye on the ultimate goal: the victory over President Donald Trump.

“This is a motivation for all of us to come together,” said Terry McAuliffe, a former party leader and governor of Virginia, who is a Democratic center-left establishment. He hopes that an extended nomination struggle will not take too long so that the Democrats don’t take a back seat to defeating Trump. He stressed that this is the reason for the progressive and even full unity of the parties, however uneasy.

Campaigns have increased to accept that many voters, especially those who are not yet in the poll, do not want candidates to face off in a personal or bitter manner. It’s one thing to highlight political disagreements – Sanders said during the debate that he and Joe Biden had “fundamental disagreements” about the trade philosophy – or compared election records with Warren and Senator Amy Klobuchar and notes that she was the remaining women are in competition have never lost an election while all leading men have.

The candidates who took the most direct shots were not rewarded for the effort. Kamala Harris was only patient for a moment when she set Biden’s record for school buses in the era of the segregation after the civil rights movement. She left the race last month. Eric Swalwell and Julian Castro got stuck with suggestions in the debate that the 77-year-old Biden is too old for this job. Tulsi Gabbard received headlines about her broadsides in Harris’ criminal record, but was unable to qualify for the recent debate.

“I just want politicians to be a little friendlier and more respectful in general,” said Ashley Stanislav, 35, of Orange City, Iowa, a city in the republican northwest of the state. Stanislav says she chooses between Buttigieg and Warren, saying that the episode this week did nothing to Warren, especially when she heard that Warren refused to shake Sander’s hand after the debate.

“I think the people we choose should set a good example,” said Stanislav.

The disagreement over the two senators’ private discussion reached a national audience Tuesday night after Warren said Sanders told her during the 2018 meeting that a woman could not be elected president. Sanders contested this and did it again during the Iowa debate. After the debate, Warren and Sanders were each held on a hot microphone when Warren Sanders’ outstretched hand did not shake and said, “I think you called me a liar on national television.”

Jenny Wolfe, a massage therapist from Iowa City, considered supporting Warren this year, but decided to stay with Sanders, who she chose in 2016. I can’t imagine Sanders saying that a woman can’t become president.

“I don’t even know why she would say it now,” said Wolfe. “I thought – do you just feel like you get lost in the polls and get that out? What kind of annoys me because I liked them. ”

Bruce Bock, a truck driver from Iowa City who supports Sanders because of his longstanding support for Medicare for All and other problems, said he was not interested in the “invented Kerfuffle”.

“Many of these things between the Democrats that are running are disproportionate,” said the 68-year-old. “You know, I just don’t care if he said it or not.”

Amanda West, 38, summarized everything as “he said – she said” where there is no way to learn the truth and no reason to try to argue.

West, a mother of two from Iowa City, is looking for a candidate to support after Sen. Cory Booker and author Marianne Williamson give up.

“It is disappointing that the entertainment takes place here because I think there are much more important things,” said West. “One of them should be better on the team. I don’t know which one it is. “

___

Associated press reporters Bill Barrow of Cedar Falls, Iowa and Kathleen Hennessey of Orange City, Iowa contributed to this.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Amy Klobuchar [t] Eric Swalwell [t] Tulsi Gabbard [t] Marianne Williamson [t] Government [t] Election [t] Joe Biden [t] Donald Trump [t] General Elections [t] Julian Castro [t] Kamala Harris [ t] Bernie Sanders [t] Politics [t] Political Conventions [t] Terry McAuliffe