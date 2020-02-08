Warren reminds voters ‘she insisted’

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The newest race over Democratic President 2020 and the primary race on Tuesday in New Hampshire (all times local):

2.15 p.m.

It was almost exactly three years ago when Mitch McConnell used the phrase “nevertheless, she persevered” to admonish Elizabeth Warren as she spoke on the senate floor as opposed to one of President Donald Trump’s nominees.

The expression strengthened Warren’s feminist credentials, and reminds voters in the last days of primary school in New Hampshire.

Warren leaned heavily in gender-based arguments on Saturday as she tried to motivate supporters before knocking on doors. While Warren has been talking about the first female president for weeks, she largely avoided the subject at yesterday’s debate stage. Warren says the perseverance expression inspired women to put it on T-shirts, pillows and even tattoo on their bodies.

Democrats are starting to worry if the fight against Trump is profitable and are talking about “what can’t and certainly who can’t,” she said.

“They will talk about it until we step into that fight, we keep going and we win.” That’s how I will become the first female president. “

14.00 hours

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she is excited to have “a level playing field” in the last days before the New Hampshire primary.

Hundreds of people in a crowded room plus a crowded crowd greeted Klobuchar at the University of New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon, one day after she was the only candidate in the debate stage to raise concerns about the prospect of having Senator Bernie Sanders, a “democratic socialist ‘as the nominee.

Klobuchar said on Saturday that moment showed that she is not afraid to say what she thinks, and that strategy paid off in her previous elections.

“People know that I am honest and I tell them the truth,” she said.

Klobuchar said President Donald Trump’s removal process kept her from the campaign in Iowa: “But the next four days – even playing field and I’m here,” she said.

The crowd cheered when she said her campaign has raised $ 1.5 million since the debate.

“Let’s surprise everyone and win it the right way,” she said.

