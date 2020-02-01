Warren is fighting to make up lost ground in Iowa after the trial of Trump

Elizabeth Warren hit the ground hard in Iowa, desperate to give up momentum to rivals such as Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, and time away from the campaign as she acted as “a jury member” in the Senate Trump Senate punishment .

Returned to the state of Hawkeye on Friday night after senators had made a deal to vote for the president this Wednesday, the 70-year-old threw himself back in the final days of campaigning, forcing her case that Iowans should vote for her.

At the center of her tone was not only an appeal to anger about the alleged reluctance of the Republicans to properly consider the allegations of allegations against the President.

Instead, she has also hit hard on various concerns that she believes are closest to the heart of voters: access to affordable health care, the cost of prescription drugs, and jobs that have paid a living wage.

“I was a high school debater and I won a college scholarship,” she said, speaking in a gym at Coe College in the city of Cedar Rapids.

1/25 Bernie Sanders

Vermont’s senator made a second bid for the president after losing to Hilary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primaries. It runs on a similar platform of democratic socialist reforms

Getty

2/25 Joe Biden

The former vice-president was recently confronted with criticism of the inappropriate touching of women, but was supposed to deal well with the criticism and has since maintained a leader status in the national elections

EPA

3/25 Elizabeth Warren

The Massachusetts senator is a progressive democrat and a strong proponent of regulating Wall Street

Reuters

4/25 EXCLUDED: Bill De Blasio

The mayor of New York announced his bid on May 16, 2019. He appeared as a leading voice in his party’s left wing in 2013, but struggled to build a national profile and has a number of political positions in his time as mayor setbacks ago

AFP / Getty

5/25 Pete Buttigieg

The centrist mayor and war veteran from Indiana would be the first openly LGBT + president in American history

Getty

6/25 Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg, a late addition to the 2020 race, announced his candidacy after months of speculation in November. He launched a huge campaign for buying ads and apologized for the controversial “stop and search” program that had a negative impact on minority communities in New York City when he was mayor

Getty Images

7/25 EXPRESSED: Beto O’Rourke

The former congressman from Texas formally launched his bid for the presidency in March. He ran on a progressive platform and stated that the US is driven by “gross differences in opportunities and results”

AP

8/25 Steve Bullock

The governor of Montana announced his bid on May 14. He said: “We must defeat Donald Trump in 2020 and defeat the corrupt system that campaign money drowns out people’s voices so that we can finally deliver the promise of a fair chance for everyone.” He also emphasized the fact that he won the governor’s seat in a red [republican] state

Reuters

9/25 PRESSED: Cory Booker

During his campaign, the New Jersey senator focused on restoring kindness and civilization in American politics, although he failed to secure the same level of support and fundraising as various other senators in front of the White House. 2020 are active

Getty

10/25 EXPRESSED: Wayne Messam

Mayor of the city of Miramar in the metropolitan area of ​​Miami, Wayne Messam said he planned to run on a progressive platform against the “broken” federal government. He favors arms regulations and signed a letter from around 400 mayors condemning President Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Vice News

11/25 EXPRESSED: Kirsten Gillibrand

The New York senator formally announced her presidential bid in January and said that “health care should be a right, not a privilege”

Getty

12/25 EXPRESSED: Kamala Harris

The former attorney general from California was introduced to the national scene during the testimony of Jeff Sessions. She has subscribed to Medicare-for-all and has proposed a large tax credit for the middle class

AFP / Getty

13/25 John Delaney

The Congressman from Maryland was the first to launch his bid for the presidency and made the announcement in 2017

AP

14/25 Tulsi Gabbard

The congresswoman from Hawaii announced her candidacy in January, but asked tricky questions about her previous comments on LGBT + rights and her position on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Getty

15/25 Andrew Yang

The entrepreneur announced his presidential candidacy by promising to introduce a universal basic income of $ 1,000 per month for every American over the age of 18

Getty

16/25 EXPRESSED: Julian Castro

The former mayor of San Antonio announced his candidacy in January and said that his running has “special meaning” for the Latino community in the US

Getty

17/25 EXPRESSED: Marianne Williamson

The author and spiritual adviser have announced her intention to become president. She had previously run as an independent congress in 2014, but was unsuccessful

Getty

18/25 EXCLUDED: Eric Swalwell

One of the younger candidates, Swalwell has served in several committees in the Lower House. He planned to put gun control at the center of his campaign, but stopped after his team said it was clear that there was no road to victory

Getty

19/25 EXPRESSED: Seth Moulton

Moulton, a congressman from Massachusetts, is a former American soldier who is best known for trying to prevent Nancy Pelosi from speaking at the house. He dropped out of the race after not sounding well in key states

Getty

20/25 Amy Klobuchar

Klobuchar is a senator in Minnesota who earned praise for her contribution to the Brett Kavanaugh hearings

Getty

21/25 EXPRESSED: Jay Inslee

Inslee has been the governor of Washington since 2013. His bid focused on climate change

AFP / Getty

22/25 EXPRESSED: John Hickenlooper

The former governor of Colorado wanted to sell himself as an effective leader who was open to compromise, but failed to make a splash on the national scene

Getty

23/25 PRESSED: Tim Ryan

Representative of Ohio, Tim Ryan, campaigned around his roots in the working class, although his messages did not seem to resonate with voters

Getty

24/25 Deval Patrick

The former governor of Massachusetts launched a candidacy for the end of 2020 and received very little reception. With just a few short months until the first voters come to the polls, the former governor turns around like a centrist and believes he can unite the different ballots of the party

STAN HONDA / AFP / Getty Images

25/25 Tom Steyer

Democratic presidential hopeful billionaire and philanthropist Tom Steyer is an old democratic donor

AFP via Getty Images

She led to the winding personal life story that also became part of her voter vote and then added: “When I was 19, I felt in a party, got married and stopped … It was okay, but I lost my dream of being a public school teacher. “

Mrs Warren cut out her work here in the Midwest, where people hold the first vote on the political cycle of 2020 on Monday evening. Because of its first status in the country, the largely rural and overwhelmingly white Iowa exerts influence on its population.

Just a few months ago, Mrs. Warren, a senator from Massachusetts, was first and foremost here. But just as fast as she seemed to rise, she has lost ground, while Joe Biden, Mr. Buttigieg and Mr. Sanders have seen their fortunes rise.

Some have suggested that Mrs. Warren saw her numbers drop amidst voters’ doubts about how she would pay for her universal care plan, even though she had included the explanation as part of her pitch.

Although the equally progressive Mr. Sanders has retained his supporters, some of Mrs. Warren’s initial supporters seem to have switched to Mr. Biden, Mr. Buttigieg and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, all of whom claim that their more modest policy proposals are more realistic.

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders heard each other accusing them of calling them a “liar” at the end of the TV debate

A recent poll by the New York Times has put Mr. Biden at 27 points nationally, with Mr. Sanders [24] and Mrs. Warren [14]. In Iowa, the polls put Mr. Sanders and Mr. Biden on 22, Mr. Buttigieg second on 18, and Mrs. Warren on 15.

Sitting in the front row of seats at Coe College, Lana Gehlsen, 68, a retired lab technician did not fully decide who she would support on Monday, but was impressed by what she had seen from the senator.

“I’m still standing on the fence, but I lean towards her. I like what she has to say,” she said.

Mrs. Warren was introduced by Congressman Ayanna Pressley, the first African-American woman to be elected to Congress in Massachusetts.

“She is both empathetic and eligible,” she said. “People talk a lot about her skills as a professor and teacher, but she is an even better student. And that is something that we need now. “

She added: “I know why some people are not here: broken hearts and broken promises and a broken system. But we need major structural changes. “

Mrs. Warren has made posing for selfies with every person in the room who requests it, and an important part of her campaign strategy. But on Saturday, while the sun was shimmering in the snow in Cedar Rapids, she asked them to allow her to be brief so that she could reach other campaign stops in the state.

In her place, she left her golden retriever, Bailey, who also campaigned with her son, Alex, while dealing with deposition in Washington DC. “Don’t worry,” she told the crowd. “He worked on his smile.”

As it was, she stayed behind for a group photo before she came back on the path.

“This is it. This is our moment in history and it starts here in Iowa,” she said, her voice a little hoarse. “We’re going to make it happen.”

.