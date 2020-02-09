Warren calls for national legislation to protect access to abortion

Democratic debate in New Hampshire Image: Getty

Although it is lightly touched in the course of The Neverending Story, also known as the process of appointing a 2020 Democratic candidate for the president, the discussion about abortion rights has never been as present in the debate stage as it was last Friday in New Hampshire.

The lack of a discussion on this subject during the debates has been largely criticized by abortion rights advocates, especially given that moderators have taken the time to discuss other clearly urgent issues such as Ellen Degeneres hanging out with former President George W. Bush – a meeting with the most serious implications for Americans in general with repercussions that will certainly affect future generations. Thank goodness we know that everyone was completely fine with it.

Something that I am actually happy to know that Democrats are all on board at the debate stage is the right of a woman to choose, although the gluttony of their support and the extent to which they are willing to commit themselves to it Making it a priority in their presidency varies among them.

Elizabeth Warren took one of the strongest positions of the night for the codification of Roe v. Wade as a law in America. Recognizing that access to abortion services is not just a matter of legality, but also of wealth, she noted that even when abortion was illegal, “rich women still had abortions,” she said that relying on courts to enforce the decision was not enough. “That means that we must also insist on a conference solution.” She said, “It’s time to have a national law to protect the right of a woman’s choice.” Get away from Liz.

Former vice president Joe Biden also came in support of asking the Congress to obtain abortion rights in the form of a bill, should the Supreme Court overturn its decision on Roe v. Wade, an ominous possibility that threatens access to abortion since Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in justice.

Bernie Sanders, of course, echoed the feelings about abortion access as part of the “law of the country” as they say, but also went on to say that he would never nominate a judge who was absolutely not for Roe v. Wade, “I will never nominate anyone before the Supreme Court or federal courts in general who are not 100 percent pro-Roe v. Wade.” Said Sanders.

This marks a significant difference from previous election cycles, where candidates have been less strict about how they would judge judges. The idea of ​​a “litmus test,” or evaluating the nomination of a justice based on their position on certain issues, was largely rejected by Biden during his service as vice president, although his position has now apparently evolved. “It’s a woman’s right to do that. Period,” Biden said, “and if you call that a litmus test, it’s a litmus test.”

Amy Klobuchar seemed less enthusiastic about the idea of ​​a strict litmus test on Roe v. Wade, but said she would take a precedent into account, including that precedent including the history of a judge in the 1973 decision. Tom Steyer, who is still being inexplicably in the race, it seemed to agree, but it also just seemed excited to get the chance to talk. “We all have the litmus test.” He said, “Everyone in this line feels exactly the same about a woman’s right to choose.” Thanks for that Tom.

After the Friday debate, Democrats spoke at the Our Rights, Our Courts forum on Saturday, where it became clear that while all democratic candidates support the right to choose, not all have the same understanding of the issue or its importance. Andrew Yang showed that perhaps he understood the least when he said, “We have to get back to the point where no one should have abortion … it’s a tragedy for me if someone decides they don’t want a child … celebrating children, family, these are universal human values. “

The idea that abortion or access to abortion is somehow contrary to celebrating children and family, while the opposite is true, is precisely why candidates should be asked about these issues more often and in more detail. It is one thing to support Roe v. Wade, it is something completely different to fully understand and argue for it in a way that does justice to those who protect the judgment.

