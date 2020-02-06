Warren apologizes to colored women who have left their campaign

Senator Elizabeth Warren apologized Thursday evening to six colorful women who left their Nevada presidential campaign for a toxic working environment.

“I believe these women completely and unconditionally, and I apologize that they have had a bad experience with this campaign,” the Massachusetts Democrat told reporters Thursday after a town hall.

She continued: “I also understand the long legacy of racism in this country and what it means and how it creates power dynamics and inequalities that are toxic and dangerous. That is why it is so important that we are constantly vigilant and determined to do better. I take personal responsibility for it and work with my team to address these concerns. “

Warren’s comments come after a Politico report on Thursday that six employees had left Warren’s campaign in Nevada because of what is described in history as a culture that “symbolized” minority votes.

“When I was working for Warren in Nevada, there was definitely something wrong with the culture,” Megan Lewis, who joined the campaign in May and left in December, told Politico. “I filed a complaint with the HR department, but after the aftercare I felt like I had to shrink or change who I should fit into the office culture.”

Most of the employees quoted in the background said that the on-site campaign was not in line with the candidate’s rhetoric when it came to empowering women – and especially women with skin color.

Warren’s communications director, Kristen Orthman, declined to comment in detail, citing the issue as a human resources issue but not denying any details in the story.

“We have an organization with more than a thousand employees, and when we hear concerns, we take them seriously. It is important that everyone who is part of our team has a voice and can be heard, ”Orthman told CNN. “That is why we are proud that we have unionized employees and clear processes for solving problems. We strive to be inclusive and work hard to learn and improve. “

It is believed that none of the people who left the campaign payroll as organizers are senior employees. In the history of Politico, they expressed concern about the campaign’s Latino presence in Nevada, saying that efforts to engage in Spanish were slow and in some cases non-existent.