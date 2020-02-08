Warning of flooding in Danville, several road closures remain after the river has risen overnight

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Updated: February 8, 2020 / 10:41 am EST

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – The water level in the Dan River rose to over 27 feet overnight, which means Danville is under a river flood warning and several roads remain closed until the floods recede.

The city of Danville estimated on Friday February 7 that the ridge would reach 27.4 feet overnight, which would not only exceed the minimum ridge of 26 feet for moderate flooding, but also the third largest river level since 1996.

Arnold Hendrix – Danville City Information Officer – said the Dan River rose to 27.18 feet overnight before settling to 27.15 feet at 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, February 8. Hendrix says the river is currently expected to remain in the moderate flood phase for most of Saturday.

Due to the rising water level, Danville City officials closed Memorial Drive from Robertson Bridge to Primrose Place. Other Saturday closings include:

Commercial Street;

Waterway;

Most of the Riverwalk Trail;

Goodyear Boulevard on Pumpkin Creek and Beauford Street; and

River Street has detours to direct traffic to North Main Street and Old Halifax Road.

