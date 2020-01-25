WARNING: Knockoff AirPods Can Be Hearing Hazardous

Imitation AirPods might be the cheapest option, but they could be very dangerous for hearing.

Wireless headphones from Apple Sales almost doubled to $ 6 billion in 2019 – and with increasing popularity, the risk of fake AirPods has come. New report says they are the world’s first wireless headset with a 45% market share.

AirPods start at $ 159, or $ 249 for Pro models. This makes counterfeit pairs even more tempting for buyers around the world, but cheap imitations are not in their best interest.

The publication 60 million consumers (60 million consumers) has decided to test fake AirPods. Seven different pairs of counterfeits were ordered – but only four actually arrived at the office. Of these, only three of the four pairs worked.

The pairs tested had a “poor” sound quality. One of the models also proved to be hazardous to hearing, as the maximum volume exceeded safety standards by 10 decibels.

Moral of the story – be careful what you put in your ears.

Sources: Giz Chine, Phon Android