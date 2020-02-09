Warner bros. Montreal’s Batman Game Composer possibly revealed

Based on previous posts on social media, the composer of Warner Bros. Montreal’s secret Batman video game may be revealed.

The next Batman video game project from Arkham Origins developer Warner Bros. Montreal is hidden in secret. However, it is claimed that the game is a reboot of the Batman video game franchise with the Court of Owls in a certain capacity. While we wait for more news about the Batman game from Warner Bros. Montreal, new information may have been revealed about who is putting the project together.

Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham games were composed by Nick Arundel, Ron Fish and David Buckley. Warner bros. Montreal’s Batman: Arkham Origins was scored by the composer Christopher Drake of The Dark Knight Returns. Previous Instagram reposts of The Flight discovered by Comicbook.com seem to indicate that music company composers Joe Henson and Alexis Smith will handle the score for the next Batman game from Warner Bros. Montreal. Joe Henson and Alexis Smith are best known for their work on Horizon Zero Dawn and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. plans to bring the Caped Crusader back to the big screen in a new film by director Matt Reeves. Full plot details about The Batman are kept under lock and key, although the film revolves around a younger Bruce Wayne and contains a Rogues gallery with villains with Catwoman, The Penguin and The Riddler. The Matt Reeves film will follow Batman during his formative years as protector of Gotham City and will make more use of the Dark Knight detective skills than previous DC films. This is expected to be the first chapter in a new Warner Bros. trilogy. with Robert Pattinson as Batman.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script he wrote with Mattson Tomlin, The Batman plays Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, with Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

The Batman opens in theaters on June 25, 2021.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years earlier, their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings bleed more into their work to be exacerbated by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

