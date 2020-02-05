Warner bros. Debuts Warner Max Film Division for HBO Max

Today, Warner Bros. announced the launch of a new production department for HBO Max, called Warner Max.

Warner Max is led by HBO Max Chief Content Office Kevin Reilly and Warner Bros. Pictures Group Chairman Toby Emmerich. The goal of Warner Max is to produce 8 to 10 mid-budget films for HBO Max every year.

Reilly and Toby Emmerich will share the greenlight responsibility for Warner Max while working closely with Warner Bros. Pictures Group COO Carloyn Blackwood and HBO Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey. Jessie Henderson, the EVP of original feature films for HBO Max, will expand her role as the daily head of the label and the contact between HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures Group., Jointly reporting to Blackwood and Aubrey.

Kevin Reilly has made the following statement about Warner Max’s mission to produce quality films for HBO Max:

“From the start, we have drawn up a strategy with Toby and Carolyn on original HBO Max films. We are going to deliver a joint and lean process for talent, create a series of quality films and provide a platform for each of them to have cultural impact. Now HBO Max will be home to a robust collection of the legendary Warner Bros. movie library and a new series of original WarnerMax movies. “

Toby Emmerich made the following statement about the collaboration with the Warner Bros team:

“Together with Kevin, Sarah, Jessie and their teams, we are committed to making dynamic and compelling films that draw on the depth and scope of creative resources in WarnerMedia. We are excited to help make HBO Max a destination for both film lovers and the creative community, while winning the entire WarnerMedia organization. “

Warner Max films will be released on HBO Max later this year. Are you excited to see what Warner Bros. and Warner Max have planned for HBO Max? Let us know below!

Previously announced projects being developed for WarnerMedia’s HBO Max include a Dune series focused on an order of women known as the Bene Gesserit, with Denis Villeneuve who directed the pilot episode. HBO Max Gremlins also contains: Secrets of the Mogwai, an animated prequel series that reveals the origins of the cute but dangerous creatures.

WarnerMedia would consider a cheaper alternative version of the streaming service next year, supported by advertising revenue.

HBO Max is currently scheduled to launch commercially in May 2020 with an expected 10,000 hours of premium content.

Source: The Wrap

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe