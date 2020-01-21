In the highly emotional survivor game, cooler heads predominate. That is the case for Yul Kwon, Survivor: Cook Islands winner. Yul’s rational and intelligent approach to the game made him the head of his alliance, with a safety net in the hidden immunity idol. It also got him out of a difficult situation, from an 8: 4 disadvantage to the end of his alliance, the biggest underdog story in the series’ history. After a tenure in Washington DC, Facebook and Google between seasons, we’ll see if Yul’s mind is still keen on the twists and turns that lie ahead.

Read on to see Yul’s profile and find out about this season’s participants every day of the week at Parade.com. Survivor: Winners at War will premiere on February 12 with a two-hour special premiere on CBS.

Age: 44

Current Location: Los Altos, CA.

Earnings season: Cook Islands (Season 13)

Other appearances: N / A

Main Quote: “One of the main reasons why I wanted to be at Survivor at all is that minorities were underrepresented in the media. When I was growing up, I didn’t see any people on TV who looked like me. If you see a lot of minorities on TV, it’s just caricatures. I wanted America to see Asian-American men as they really are. “

Greatest strength: Intellect. Yul’s intelligence was at the forefront of his gameplay, allowing him to figure out the logic that made him the best place to win. With his brain firing all the time, he was able to use opportunities such as Cao Boi’s “Plan Voodoo” to share voices around an idol, or Adam, who promised his jury vote if he voted Jonathan out, as beneficial moments to play the pieces on the Arranging the board so you lined up for the checkmate

Biggest weakness: Transparency. Yul was planning to play with as much integrity as possible, and he would be the first to tell you that he is not a good liar. One example was when Yul returned his hat to Jonathan after blinding him, which irritated his rivals as a blatant jury administration. In modern Survivor, the inability to disguise your motifs can cause Yul to show his cards earlier than expected.

Biggest train: Although Yul and his tribe of Aitu had worked hard after the mutiny left them outnumbered, they were still down 5-4 on the merger. But he saw two other X factors in play: his idol and Jonathan. He sat down with the Hollywood writer and showed him the idol, hoping to develop his power even though he was a minority. He went so far as to threaten him or the voices would bounce back on him. Yul was able to convince Jonathan to return to the aitus and take him to the top of the totem pole, with the idol keeping him safe until the end.

Underdog or Top Dog?: Top dog, but it’s complicated. Yul was part of Survivor’s biggest underdog story and worked tirelessly to bring Aitus to Finale 4. But no matter what alliance he was in, Yul was the one who made the decision. His strategic thinking made him the person his allies would turn to when making decisions that would give him the title “puppet master.” The best way to describe Yul’s game is underdog sandwich: top dog for the first part of the game, top dog for the middle and undisputed top dog for the end game.

Challenge skills: Yul was one of the most athletic performers in the Cook Islands, though his performances were at odds with the challenge superstar Ozzy. However, Yul said that, wisely, he had been strategically holding back on challenges in order to spare Ozzy the immunity of his opponents while at the same time putting a goal on his back. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Yul got a challenge win or two if he felt he really needed it.

Role models and advantages: Yul was sent to Exile Island in Episode 2, where his methodical search gave him the most powerful idol Survivor has ever seen. He decided to use his new tool as a negotiating tool and show it to his allies to guarantee their loyalty, while at the same time hinting that the coming would put them at risk. Although he never played his idol – the round ended before the very first final 3 and secured his place at the end – the way he could use it shows promising advantages in relation to other advantages.

Life after the survivor: While the victory at Survivor is a high point for many, Yul only used it as a starting point for himself. In the years after Cook Islands, Yul worked for the Federal Communications Commission, the FBI, and Facebook. He would continue to appear on television, especially on CNN as a special correspondent dealing with challenges in the Asian-American community and moderating the PBS series America Revealed.

Immediately after his victory, Yul was featured on several well-known lists, including People Magazine’s “Sexiest Men Alive” lists, People Magazine’s “Hottest Bachelors” and Extra TV’s “Most Eligible Bachelors”. But he invalidated himself for future appearances when he got married Sophie Tan in 2008; They currently live in the Bay Area with their two children.

PREVIOUS: Danni Boatwright

NEXT: Parvati Shallow

Daily parade

Celebrity interviews, prescriptions and health tips are delivered to your inbox.