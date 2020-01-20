In the annals of Survivor history Danni Boatwright is usually considered fair under the radar. But that’s a perfect representation of Danni’s impressive game in Survivor: Guatemala. It struggled with a number of disadvantages throughout the postmaster, losing all of its allies. But their cunning and social maneuvering made them popular with those in power and eventually brought them to their knees. The relationships she had entered into were worth a million dollars because the bonds she had made on both sides, along with her underdog story, brought her victory.

Age: 43

Current Location: Shawnee, KS

Earnings season: Guatemala (Season 11)

Other appearances: N / A

Main Quote: “I like to think of myself as a stealth bomber. I never flew under the radar in this game. I hit the radar. They didn’t know I was coming until I dropped the bombs on them. “

Greatest strength: Adaptability. Although she was in power early, she disappeared as soon as the merger arrived. Even though her allies had disappeared, Danni was adapting to the new environment. She was looking for personal relationships with Rafe and Stephenie, whom she saw as decision-makers. Their goals paid off in spades as the two quickly brought them inside, spurning their allies. Although she was seen as an outsider on the outside, she was in the know for the last and most important part of the game.

Biggest weakness: Emotion. Danni acted as a crucial voice on several pre-polls, expressing how uncomfortable she felt when she could single-handedly decide who went home. When she won the last Immunity Challenge, she surprisingly found it difficult to cut Rafe because of her friendship, although Stephenie was the easier one to beat. Although she ultimately made the right decisions for her game, there is a chance that her heart is getting too involved in beating her opponents.

Biggest train: In Finale 4, Danni was in greatest danger. Although she got very close to Stephenie and Rafe, she was considered a physical threat to the finale as Lydia. Danni was able to turn the target away by bringing up Lydia, a sympathetic mother with a compassionate story, as a threat to the jury. Rafe and Stephenie bought their pitch and paid their money for helping them before. They released Lydia. Danni won the next challenge and just underpinned her to get the strong couple who made the wrong choice.

Underdog or Top Dog?: Underdog. Although, as mentioned earlier, she knew about much of the endgame, she still had the experience of losing all of her closest allies in succession. In addition, the majority alliance had little or no initial consideration for them, and Danni compared the situation to being treated like servants. Fortunately, Danni was able to overcome this hierarchy and get the last laugh that towered over those who were watching her from above.

Challenge skills: No matter if they play or talk about it, Danni has been active in athletics since a young age. This carried over to Survivor, where her size allowed her to master challenges for both teams and individuals. However, Danni recently found that she has arthritis in her thumb, which could put her at a disadvantage for more skillful challenges.

Role models and advantages: Danni’s season introduced the first form of an idol, though she had no interaction with it. She was able to take advantage of a challenge at the auction, which she used in a promising situation to gain immunity. It remains to be seen whether their talent brings all the advantages.

Life after the survivor: After her victory, Danni returned to her native Kansas, worked as an on-air personality for KCSP in Kansas City, and performed on ESPN2. From her newfound fame, she made several choices to brand Coleman products, the Trackstick GPS tracker, and even founded a sportswear label called Sideline Chic. Danni married the former NFL center Casey Wiegmann, with whom she has two sons. She is currently working for City Union Mission. Her experience as a survivor teaches her the value of food and a roof over her head.

