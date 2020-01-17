Although it’s normal for Survivor to have players return today, Survivor: All-Stars made it a huge unknown. Would the big names be targeted early? How would previous relationships become alliances? And who would emerge victorious? The answer to the latter was Amber Mariano, From season 2, Amber found a partner in her present husband, Rob, who is both romantic and strategic. The two ruled the quarters from start to finish and maneuvered over every obstacle on their way. Now, after a 16-year hiatus, she’s back to see if this success can be repeated with a new group of returnees.

Read on to find out what Amber has to offer, and check out Parade.com’s participants every day of the week. Survivor: Winners at War Premiere on February 12th with a special two-hour premiere on CBS.

Age: 40

Current Location: Pensacola, FL

Winning season: All-Stars (Season 8)

Other appearances: The Australian Outback (6th place)

Main Quote: “I came into the game and said I knew it would be more difficult because this time I’m playing with people I know rather than just strangers. I said,” I didn’t come here to make friends. I didn’t come here to have a relationship with a guy. I came here to win a million dollars. “I didn’t know that all of these little bonuses came with it. I think the reason I’m sitting here is the luck that you didn’t vote me out and because of my alliance with Rob. “

Greatest strength: Companionship. In her two previous appearances, Amber tends to find and work closely with someone with whom she has vibes. With both Jerri and Rob, Amber acts as a placater, reassuring her partner’s greater personality. This not only guarantees their first place, but also makes them more sociable on the outside. It is no coincidence that Amber finished higher than her two partners in her season.

Biggest weakness: Presentation. Yes, Amber won a season that featured some of the greatest players in Survivor history. It should be noted that although Amber won in her own right, the majority of her jury votes were fewer votes for her and more against Rob. While this is a perfectly legitimate way to win, if Amber sits next to a less controversial person, she is less likely to get votes only on the merit of her own game.

Biggest train: The last 10 seemed to be a game for Amber after being the only person exchanged by her tribe. Given the tribal council, it seemed almost certain that the former Mogo-Mogo members would stick together and eliminate them quickly. But ultimately, Amber threw herself at Kathy and threw her close Australian ally Jerri under the bus. Seeing how attractive it was to work with Amber, Rob and their myriad relationships, Kathy joined her and convinced the rest of her alliance to steal Jerri. The merger reunited Rob and Amber, and the rest was history.

Underdog or Top Dog?: Top dog. Although there were certainly moments (see above) in which Amber was in a difficult situation, she prevailed every time. Each new tribe configuration, Amber and Rob, ensured that they had a deal with everyone to ensure that they were protected from all sides. Even in decisive moments when the numbers could turn against them, Amber ultimately prevailed.

Challenge skills: Even though she only won an immunity challenge, Amber was not a fan of challenges, often in the mix in the end. She has also been rewarded with a substantial number of rewards by challenge winners, underscoring the strength of her social game.

Role models and advantages: N / A. There were no role models or other advantages in any of Amber’s two seasons. But considering that her husband has played recently, found an idol on Redemption Island, and given away benefits on Island of the Idols, it’s safe to say she has at least sufficient knowledge.

Life after the survivor: Although All-Stars was the last time Amber played Survivor, it was certainly not her departure from television. She and Rob took part in The Amazing Race 7 and did a dominant run that ended in second place. Their wedding in May 2005 was televised in a special entitled “Marry Rob and Amber”. This was followed by an appearance in The Amazing Race All-Stars with eighth place and Rob and Amber: Against the Odds with a focus on Rob’s journey to becoming a professional poker player. After these shows, Amber and Rob moved to Florida, where they currently live with their four daughters.

PREVIOUS: Sandra Diaz-Twine

NEXT: Danni Boatwright

Daily parade

Celebrity interviews, prescriptions and health tips are delivered to your inbox.