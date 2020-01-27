G.I. Joe: War on Cobra was released on Android and iOS as a base builder and strategy game, similar to Clash of Clans. Here are some tips for new players and what to focus on.

If you are looking for a new alternative to Clash of Clans or just want to review something of the nostalgia of the 1980s, then D3 Go! launched a new mobile game based on the G.I. Joe franchise. G.I. Joe: War on Cobra takes advantage of the basic Clash of Clans structure, strategic attacks and unit upgrades, and combines it with an energy card system for attacks. Even though you’ve probably played tons of such games, G.I. Joe: War on Cobra has a lot to offer. Here are some tips for beginners to get you started.

Play both factions

If you in G.I. Joe: War on Cobra, you have to choose a main faction – Cobra or Joe. That doesn’t mean that you can only play this faction. You will end up playing both, and I highly recommend that you do this often. Each faction has its own heroes, upgrades, and timers, so you can unlock boxes at specific times while building buildings for each base. If you switch, you will even be informed in the game that “you change the factions to” faction name “. Any progress will be preserved and all building and cargo timers will continue to count down as you play the other faction.”

However, the main reason for playing both factions is that you can double event quests. Progress towards event quests will be taken over by both factions, giving you more silver event coins to unlock buyout boxes.