Wanted bookmaker Sanjeev Chawla to be shipped from the UK to India soon

London: Scotland Yard officials are preparing to hand over suspected bookmaker Sanjeev Chawla to their Delhi police officers by Thursday to file match-fixing charges in Indian courts.

The 50-year-old British citizen is one of the main suspects of the game manipulation scandal in which the former South African cricket captain Hansie Cronje was involved in 2000.

Officials familiar with the extradition process said the final legal filing for the handover at Heathrow Airport will be completed this week.

“We can only make a statement if extradition has taken place,” the city police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Chawla, who was on bail, is taken into custody by the Met Police before being handed over to the Indian authorities.

Upon returning to Delhi, he is expected to undergo the necessary medical examinations before being taken to Tihar Prison and detained before the British courts, according to the Indian government’s assurances.

This would be the first high-profile delivery of this type under the 1992 India-UK extradition treaty.

An earlier extradition of Samirbhai Vinubhai Patel, which was sought from Great Britain to India in October 2016 in connection with the Godhra riots in Gujarat in October 2016, was undisputed and therefore did not have to appeal to the British courts at various levels.

Chawla had appealed against extradition to India to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which last week refused his application for an injunction and paved the way for him to flee to India.

Chawla had lost a Supreme Court appeal against the extradition order of former British Home Secretary Sajid Javid for human rights reasons at a hearing before the Royal Courts of Justice in London last month. A court order of January 23 stipulated a period of 28 days for him to be extradited to India.

He applied to the ECHR based in Strasbourg, France, based on the European Convention on Human Rights, signed by the United Kingdom, and based his plea on Article 3, which prohibits inhuman or degrading treatment.

The ECHR had asked the British High Commission in New Delhi for additional assurances that Chawla’s rights as a British citizen would be respected, including regular consular access.

“The Secretary of State signed the order to extradite Sanjeev Chawla to India in February 2019, and the proper procedure is now being followed,” said the UK Home Office.

Chawla had tried to argue against his extradition to India for human rights reasons before the British courts since his arrest in June 2016.

Most recently, a two-member High Court panel at an appeal hearing on January 16 said it accepted the Indian government’s assurances that the accused would be accommodated in a cell that was exclusively occupied by him, with reasonable “security” and ” Compliance with the “personal space and hygiene requirements” that the court expects.

India had also given further guarantees for medical facilities and protection against violence within prisoners in Tihar prison in Delhi, where he is to be detained before his trial.

“There is nothing to suggest that there is a real risk of injustice, and the circumstances are not exceptional. In fact, the material does not even indicate that there is a real risk of abuse contrary to Article 3 of the ECHR,” the judges said David Bean and Clive Lewis said in their verdict last month.

After an extradition process in October 2017, the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London decided that although Chawla had to answer a pretense, his human rights in Tihar could not be guaranteed. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) successfully challenged this judgment before the High Court and argued on behalf of the Indian authorities.

According to court records in the case, Chawla is described as a Delhi-born businessman who moved to the UK on a business visa in 1996, where he was based while traveling to India. After his Indian passport was revoked in 2000, he received a British passport in 2005 and became a British citizen. – PTI