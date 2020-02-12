Wanted Bookie Sanjeev Chawla to be extradited from the UK to India on Thursday, Police said

London: Scotland Yard officers are preparing to hand over the alleged bookmaker Sanjeev Chawla to their counterparts in Delhi Police on Thursday to face charges for match fixing in Indian courts.

The 50-year-old British citizen is a key accused in the match-fixing scandal involving the former South African cricket captain Hansie Cronje in 2000.

According to officials familiar with the extradition procedure, the final legal paperwork in the case is now being finalized for the transfer this week at Heathrow Airport.

“We can only issue a statement if the delivery has taken place,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Chawla, who was on bail, will be detained by the Met Police before the transfer to the Indian authorities.

When he is flown back to Delhi, he is expected to undergo the required medical examinations before being taken to Tihar prison and detained in accordance with the Indian government’s insurance to the British courts.

This would be the first high-profile rendition of its kind under the extradition treaty between India and the UK signed in 1992.

An earlier rendition of Samirbhai Vinubhai Patel, sought in connection with the Godhra riots in Gujarat, from the UK to India in October 2016, was undisputed and therefore did not need to go through different levels of appeal to UK courts.

Chawla had appealed against extradition to India up to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which rejected its request for a provisional measure last week and paved the way for a flight to India.

Chawla had lost an appeal by the Supreme Court for human rights reasons against the extradition order of the former British Home Secretary Sajid Javid during a hearing in the Royal Courts of Justice in London last month, with a court order dated January 23 stating a term of 28 days was set for him extradited to India.

He had approached the ECHR in Strasbourg on the basis of the European Convention on Human Rights, signed by the UK and based on Article 3, concerning the prohibition of inhuman or degrading treatment, of convention based in his plea.

The ECHR had requested additional guarantees from the British High Commission in New Delhi that Chawla’s rights as a British citizen would be maintained, including regular consular access.

The State Secretary signed the order for the extradition of Chawla to India in February 2019. The appropriate process will now be followed, the UK Home Office said. Chawla had tried since his arrest in June 2016 to defend his extradition to India for human rights reasons before the British courts.

More recently, at an appeal hearing on January 16, a two-digit Supreme Court panel said they accepted the Indian government’s assurances that the accused will be placed in a cell occupied exclusively by him, with proper security and security and meet the personal space and hygiene requirements that the court expects.

India had also provided further guarantees on medical supplies and protection against violence within the prisoners in the Tihar prison in Delhi, where he will be detained for his trial.

“There is nothing to suggest that there is a real risk of injustice, nor are the circumstances exceptional. The material does not even have reasonably reasonable grounds for claiming that there is a real risk of poor treatment contrary to Article 3 of the ECHR, Justices David Bean and Clive Lewis said in their verdict last month.

After an extradition process in October 2017, the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London had concluded that although Chawla had a prima facie case to answer, his human rights could not be guaranteed in Tihar. This ruling was successfully challenged in the Supreme Court by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), who argued on behalf of the Indian authorities.

According to court documents in the case, Chawla is described as a Delhi-born businessman who moved to the UK on a business visa in 1996, where he was based while traveling back and forth to India. After his Indian passport was withdrawn in 2000, he obtained a British passport in 2005 and became a British citizen.

Chawla is said to have played a central role in the conspiracy with Cronje, the former South African leader of the cricket team, to arrange a South African tour to India in February-March 2000.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.