‘WandaVision’ images show the vision of Paul Bettany with a comic book look

The first images of WandaVision from Marvel Studios revealed a comically-accurate outfit for Paul Bettany’s Vision.

On Sunday, Marvel Studios released a Super Bowl spot with the first official recordings of the upcoming series of Disney Plus shows, including Elizabeth Olsen and WandaVision by Paul Bettany. Now Eisner Award-winning comic book writer Tom King has used his official Instagram account to show how WanadaVision has taken visual cues from his The Vision series.

As King pointed out, Paul Bettany’s Vision can be seen in jeans and a checked T-shirt that are identical to the outfit the character wore in King’s The Vision comic series. For those not aware, The Vision focused on the titular character after building his own family as part of his efforts to be more human.

View the Tom King post below to compare Paul Bettany in civilian clothing by Vision with the cartoon character’s outfit.

Are you excited to see WandaVision? Where is WandaVision on your list of most anticipated Marvel Studios projects? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

Here is the official summary for Paul Bettany’s WandaVision:

‘WandaVision’ from Marvel Studios combines the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) – two super-powerful creatures who lead their ideal suburban life – begin to suspect that everything is not what it seems .

Directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as main writer, WandaVision plays Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as The Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo and Kathryn Hahn in a role not released.

WandaVision will premiere exclusively on Disney Plus in 2021.

Source: Instagram

Sebastian Peris

Canadian film fanatic, political junkie, comic book nerd and enthusiastic about board games.