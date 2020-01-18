Walt Disney Company abandons Fox brand from 20th century studios and Searchlight Pictures

The Walt Disney Company has decided to remove the word Fox from the entertainment assets of 21st Century Fox, which it acquired for $ 71.3 billion in March 2019. Disney purchased film and television studios from 20th Century Fox, but not the Fox broadcasting network, Fox Sports or Fox News, which are still part of Fox Corp. under the supervision of Lachlan Murdoch. This has created some confusion and the Fox name is not aligned with the Disney family brand, which is politically neutral. However, following the brand change, the 20th Century Fox film studio will become 20th Century studios while Fox Searchlight Pictures will become Searchlight Pictures. No decision has been made regarding 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.

The company has already started the process of phasing out the Fox brand. The email addresses of Searchlight employees have already been replaced with a searchlightpictures.com address from fox.com. Iconic logos have also been slightly modified, removing the Fox name from logo brands.

The poster for the next Searchlight film, Downhill, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell, says “Searchlight Pictures Presents”. Another film, Call of the Wild, will also be released under the banner of the 20th century, without Fox.

With the acquisition last year, Disney acquired big names like Alien, Family Guy, Avatar, the X-Men universe and many others, becoming the most powerful studio of all time. Speaking about the merger, The Walt Disney Company President and CEO Robert A Iger said: “This is an extraordinary and historic moment for us, one that will create value important in the long term for our business and our shareholders. The combination of Disney and 21st Century Fox’s rich creative content and proven talent creates the preeminent global entertainment company, well positioned to lead an incredibly dynamic and transformative era. “

