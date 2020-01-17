There is never a good time to make a joke about a dead celebrity.

The Workaholics fan is currently running Walmart‘S Twitter the account found that the difficult way when a seemingly flawless response led to fierce Twitism.

According to TMZ, the controversy began when a user on the social site shared a story about the Walmart sale Pillsbury cinnamon Rolls with strawberries and cream-flavored icing, writing:

“I NEEDDDD THIS IN MY LIFE !!!”

To illustrate their point, the user added a silly GIF of a car that wildly speeds up traffic, complete with caption:

“* I racin to the nearest Wally World *”

Fun and all the GIFs – that is, until the employee behind Walmart’s Twitter account went silent on Thursday and responded to the post by tweeting:

“Hey, Paul Walker. Click it, or ticket.

Oh no.

As TMZ points out, the employee is probably trying to make a quick and furious reference. However, the joke completely fell flat on users, due to the fact that the famous actor tragically died as a passenger in the Porshe driven by his friend at speeds of over 100 mph.

While the line was used before in a Workaholics episode, this episode aired in 2011 – two years before the tragic 40-year-old. Unsurprisingly, the tweet has since been deleted, and we joined the Twitter choir hoping that Walmart would bomb the brakes on the references.

To this day, fans and friends of the actor have continued to disguise his death. In September 2019, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted a birthday tribute to his late Fast & Fast co-star because “he almost lost another friend on the road” recently (Kevin Hart, for those who don’t know). He wrote:

“I didn’t post about my friend. It’s a personal thing, but I prefer to keep our memories and bonds private and quiet. But something about today has forced me as a moving reminder of how much life has been. for all of us. Paul’s birthday and should, celebrating his legacy around the world. Our friendship unites our daughters, Meadow & Simone and the pride and protection we have taken as their fathers. , I got scared when I was about to lose another friend on the road. All of these things made me think about how wonderful, but wild, unpredictable life is. We don’t know what’s around, so we should live as best we can in the honor of our loved ones and ancestors who are no longer with us. Manuia le dog, my friend. #livegreatly #pw ”

Let everyone take the high road and remember to honor those we lost.

