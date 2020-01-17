It looks like some Walmart employees are a little overwhelmed with a donation.

According to TCPalm, Walmart employees have not handled the Chicago Bears linebacker properly Khalil Mack$ 80,000 donation.

The money paid out by Mack’s Foundation was supposed to pay off in a store in his hometown of Fort Pierce, Florida.

“We found that the business did not process the transaction and took corrective action in accordance with Walmart guidelines,” said the company spokesman Delia Garcia,

Mack’s donation covered loudly Mathias Libardi, General Manager of the Fort Pierce business.

It is unclear whether these were employees who had already made purchases while away, how many employees ultimately benefited from them, or whether managers were among the employees.

Garcia confirmed that the total number of people released was $ 60,000 when the $ 80,000 donation was made and said that a “representative” of the foundation – not the foundation itself – knew and recognized the employees, who are likely to benefit from the $ 20,000 balance, if not more.

At this point, Walmart had not yet said whether disciplinary action would be taken against any of the employees or whether the $ 20,000 would be returned to the Khalil Mack Foundation.