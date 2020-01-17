Walmart apologizes after making an 'inappropriate' joke about Paul Walker

Walmart backed down after making a callous joke about Paul Walker (Image: WireImage)

Walmart was forced to apologize after making a callous joke about Paul Walker.

The Twitter account of the US supermarket chain UU. He joked that the late actor was driving too fast, before stepping back in the middle of a violent reaction in social networks.

They responded to a user who shared a gif of a car running through traffic to buy the new cinnamon rolls from the store and responded by saying: ‘Hi, Paul Walker. Click or ticket. “

The tweet was rated “inappropriate” by outraged fans when the Fast & The Furious star died in a car accident at age 40 in 2013.

After an intense violent reaction, Walmart eliminated the tweet and issued a statement admitting that they had had a “bad judgment” and apologizing to Paul’s family.

‘We apologize to Paul Walker’s family, friends and fans. The tweet was published with little judgment and has been removed, “tweeted the retail giant.