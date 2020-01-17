NY: Wall Street recovered to new records with the S&P 500 surpassing the 3,300 mark for the first time on Thursday, driven by a lot of strong earnings reports and economic data. The three benchmarks ended in historical highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 267.42 points, or 0.92 percent, to close at 29,297.64. The S&P 500 increased 27.52 points, or 0.84 percent, to 3,316.81, Xinhua reported.

The Nasdaq composite index advanced 98.44 points, or 1.06 percent, to 9,357.13. The 11 main sectors of the S&P 500 closed higher, with an increase in technology of 1.4%, surpassing the rest. Morgan Stanley shares rose 6.6 percent in its quarterly results better than expected.

So far, about 7 percent of S&P 500 companies have reported quarterly earnings so far, according to CNBC, citing FactSet data. Of those companies, 76.5 percent have posted better expectations than expected.

On the data front, in the week ending January 11, the initial US unemployment claims, an approximate way of measuring layoffs, reached 204,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the unchecked level of the week earlier, the Labor Department said Thursday. Economists surveyed by MarketWatch predicted a reading of 220,000. Anticipated estimates of retail sales in the US UU. They rose 0.3 percent in December, according to the Commerce Department on Thursday.

Commercial optimism also contributed to market gains. The first-order stock index ended above the 29,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday after Beijing and Washington signed the highly anticipated phase one trade agreement.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.