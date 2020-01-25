The United States plans to evacuate the Americans from the Chinese city that has become zero for a deadly new strain of coronavirus, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In an agreement with the Chinese government, the United States is organizing a charter flight for American citizens and diplomats from Wuhan, China, the Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the operation.

CNN has contacted the United States Department of State and other government officials for confirmation.

According to the Journal, the American consulate in Wuhan reaches out to Americans he knows in the country to offer them a place on the flight.

The flight, which can accommodate about 230 people, will include diplomats from the US consulate in Wuhan, as well as Americans and their families, the Journal reported. The person told the newspaper that all available seats could be offered to non-American citizens and diplomats from other countries.

The flight will have medical personnel on board to treat anyone infected with the virus and ensure it is contained, according to the Journal.

Passengers will have to pay the bill for the flight, which is expected to cost much more than a commercial flight from China to the United States, the Journal reported.

The newspaper said the United States is also planning to temporarily close its consulate in Wuhan.

It is unclear where the plane plans to fly in the United States, the Journal noted.

According to the Journal, about 1,000 American citizens are in Wuhan.

The US State Department on Thursday ordered non-emergency personnel and their families to leave China’s Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the provincial capital, due to the coronavirus.

The Department also raised the travel advisory for Hubei Province to “Level 4: Do not travel,” warning that the “United States government has a limited capacity to provide emergency services to American citizens in the Hubei province. “

Chinese authorities have imposed unlimited restrictions on public transportation and movement in an unprecedented effort to contain the spread of the virus.

In mainland China, 41 people have been killed by Wuhan coronavirus, with more than 1,200 confirmed cases.