Wall Street Journal: Education Department Investigates Yale and Harvard for Foreign Funding

The Department of Education has launched investigations at Yale and Harvard universities in an ongoing review that found that American universities have not disclosed billions of dollars in funding from other countries, such as Saudi Arabia and China, according to Wall Street Journal materials.

In a letter to Harvard on February 11, the education department asked the university to disclose its records of contracts or gifts from the governments of Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, China, and Qatar, the journal said. The department also said Yale failed to disclose at least $ 375 million in foreign funds and requested records for contributions from China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and other countries.

The Ministry of Education could refer the matter to the Ministry of Justice if the schools fail to disclose the information requested, the newspaper said.

Government officials accuse US higher education institutions of requesting money from foreigners, governments, and businesses that could spread propaganda, according to a document reviewed by the newspaper.

The education department described schools, according to the journal, as “multi-billion dollar multinationals that use opaque foundations, overseas locations, and other sophisticated legal structures to generate revenue.”

According to the journal, the Department’s investigation has revealed that US universities have not reported $ 6.5 billion in foreign funding.

The news of the investigation comes after a professor from Harvard University and two other Chinese nationals were charged in three separate cases for lying to the United States for participating in the Chinese government.

The federal authorities told reporters that the cases highlighted the “ongoing threat” that China poses with “non-traditional collectors” such as academics and researchers to steal American research and technology.

Dr. Charles Lieber, 60, chair of the Chemistry and Chemical Biology department at Harvard, is accused of lying about working with several Chinese organizations in which he raised hundreds of thousands of dollars from Chinese companies, US attorney Andrew Lelling said in one Message conference late last month.