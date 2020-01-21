Wall Street is increasingly concerned about the China virus

Stocks continue to open on Wall Street as concerns about the effects of an outbreak of the Chinese disease increase. Other global markets also fell, with Hong Kong and Shanghai declining sharply. Chinese authorities have reported that a coronavirus that has infected more than 200 people can be transmitted from person to person. Investors bought US bonds and lowered the yield on 10-year government bonds. Airlines and other tour operators are hit. Utilities and real estate are rising. The S&P 500 lost 9 points, or 0.3%, to 3,320.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s previous story follows below.

Stock and oil prices fell on Tuesday as concerns about the potential impact of an outbreak of Chinese disease increased and a rating agency lowered Hong Kong’s credit rating for official bonds due to political tensions.

The London and Frankfurt indices declined, and Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong closed significantly lower after China announced a fourth corona death. The outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has made more than 200 people sick.

Authorities said some infections were transmitted from person to person, increasing the risk of the disease spreading faster during New Year’s Day, the busiest time to travel in the Chinese-speaking world.

Other Asian governments have increasingly investigated travelers from China and pointed out the possible effects on tourism. This led to a sellout of airlines, hotel operators and other tour operators.

The outbreak “is developing into a huge potential economic risk for the Asia-Pacific region,” said Rajiv Biswas of IHS Markit in a report.

Biswas referred to the example of the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome in 2003, the economic effects of which were felt as far as Canada and Australia.

In Europe, the London FTSE 100 lost 0.8% to 7,588 and the Frankfurt DAX lost 0.1% to 13,531. France’s CAC 40 was 0.7% lower at 6,034.

On Wall Street, futures for the Benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively, as the markets wanted to reopen after a three-day holiday weekend.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1% to 3,063.56 and the Tokyo Nikkei 225 fell 0.9% to 23,866.15.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 2.8% to 27,985.33 after Moody’s Investors Service lowered the government’s credit rating from Aa2 by one level to Aa3.

Moody’s cited the lack of “concrete plans” to respond to issues highlighted by six-month protests against the government, saying that this may reflect “weaker institutional capacity” than previously thought. The protests began in June over a extradition law proposal and have been extended to calls for more democracy in China.

Seoul’s Kospi dropped 1% to 2,2239.69 and Sydney’s S&P ASX 200 lost 0.2% to 7,066.30. India’s Sensex fell 0.3% to 41,381.52. The Southeast Asian markets also declined.

Air China Ltd. lost 3.2% and Cathay Pacific Airways of Hong Kong lost 4.1%. Japan’s ANA Holdings Inc. fell 2.2%.

Also on Tuesday, the Bank of Japan left its key interest rate at -0.1% and reaffirmed its commitment to increase government bond holdings. Board members have raised their economic growth forecast for the year beginning in April from 0.7% to 0.9%.

The European Central Bank will also make an interest rate decision this week. No change is expected, although investors will consider the bank’s views on the economy.

ENERGY: US reference oil in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 84 cents to $ 57.70 a barrel. The contract rose 5 cents on Monday to close at $ 58.58. Brent crude, which was used at the price of international oils, lost 94 cents in London to $ 64.26 a barrel. The last session raised 35 cents to $ 65.20.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell from 110.18 yen on Monday to 110.03 yen. The euro rose from USD 1.1094 to USD 1.1117.

