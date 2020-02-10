Wake up, Bronco Nation: Tyler Rausa; CFB return from production; A delight!

Bro, can you give me this brochure?

Former Bronco scores first points for XFL



Tyler Rausa DC Defenders uses his skills and training in Power X strategy to make history today by scoring the first points of the XFL 2020 with a kick of 34 years and a first FG beyond 50 meters with this 55-yard bomb.

Congratulations to Mr. Rausa for this achievement. Who knows if the XFL will survive the second round. Maybe will do at least better than the AAF? Football could really use a good minor league so that players can go after college or as an alternative (provided they are still waiting three years after high school).

In any case, Mr. Rausa deserves every five years.

Boise State is no. 62 in total and third in Mountain West (Colorado State and UNR are tied for first with 69% – nice – each). Northwestern and Georgia Tech are both tied. 1 overall with 84% of return production. Sure, a lot can happen in the coming months, so we’ll see if those numbers stay.

Various

