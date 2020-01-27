Hello, I’m Buzz Aldrin, second man on the moon.

Bronco MBB moves up the KenPom rankings

Boise State was ranked 119th at KenPom prior to the game in Utah. After the crazy comeback and a 34-point win in the state of Fresno, Broncos is now in 90th place. That is a 29-point jump in eight days. Do not see such rapid increases very often.

– B.J. Rains (@BJRains) January 27, 2020

That’s cool. Broncos is currently fourth in the MWC ranking. And you have to imagine that the Broncos will take another win this season. Improvement over the previous year!

Sign Bronco SB

This is an old one (in October), but I don’t remember having listed it here. Sometimes you miss these hiring commitments, but they keep popping up. I am happy to have another winner on board.

BYU can sympathize with the position of Boise State?

This is one thing big enough to keep an eye on us. I firmly believe that staying in the mountain west is the right thing to do. Because, boy, the possibilities are not optimal. The P5 offer will simply not take place. Ever. So it’s either the AAC (really?!) Or independence. Both options will not be in Boise State’s favor.

Let’s just keep our fingers crossed and the people at the top will find out.

