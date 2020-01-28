Wake up, Bronco Nation: Banner Society has questions; Boise State Pro Day discontinued; Chandler Hutchison

Why was King Arthur’s army too tired to fight?

There were too many sleepless knights.

The fine people in the Banner Society ask difficult questions

If you were Boise State, how would you go about fighting the mountain west? You have set five possible options for Boise State. The first two options and no. Four, is not fun. In any case, three and – well – five would be the most fun options. I would assume that three is the most likely outcome.

The Boise State Football Pro Day has opened

You can follow how the Broncos do for Boy Scouts. Should be fun to watch.

Awesome Chandler Hutchison Dunk?

Awesome Chandler Hutchison Dunk.

Hutchison joins the NBA. It’s always nice to see Broncos succeed at the next level regardless of the league.

Oh, guess who the Broncos will train against more often?

Former San Diego coach Rocky Long becomes the new defensive coordinator in New Mexico

That is fun. The New Mexico defense will get a shot in the arm immediately. At least we’re not going to look at the triple option to join the funky defense.

