Wake Up, Bronco Nation: Assessment of CFB recruits; Dallas Cowboy staff; PERIL!

Photo by Loren Orr / Getty Images

I just left my job at the helium factory.

No one will speak to me in that tone.

Athletic Reviews CFB QB Recruitment Assessment ($)

(Yes, I understand, it’s behind a paid wall. But it’s still a good article.)

Especially including this because Boise State is making an appearance here. I’m not going to spoil the article, but I’m going to drop a few clues. A current NB QB, who plays for a team in Los Angeles and participated in a Super Bowl, had only three offers. The other two offerings were Oregon State and Cal.

The Broncos know how to assess guys who are good at football. Sometimes they go elsewhere.

Sean Lee decides on his next steps

Football (and sports) are so finicky. It’s really “what you’ve been doing for me lately”. That said, if Leighton Vander Esch is in good health, Lee could head elsewhere.

Boise State on JEOPARDY!

It happened a few nights ago. Blue is still showing up!

Various

Ten cents.